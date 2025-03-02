Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18,120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.62 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.