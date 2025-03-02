Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 210.9% in February

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 210.9% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 375,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

