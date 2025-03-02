Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $930.73 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 5.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of S&P Global worth $930,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $534.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
