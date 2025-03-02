Cantillon Capital Management LLC Buys 291,893 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,893 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 1.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Entegris worth $259,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 241.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

