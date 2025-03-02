Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ICF International

ICF International stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. ICF International has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.