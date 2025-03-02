Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $3,558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

