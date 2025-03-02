Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (CDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Opportunities Fund news, insider Karl Siegling bought 18,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.67 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$31,236.25 ($19,401.40). 50.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

