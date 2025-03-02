Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after purchasing an additional 230,672 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CDNS stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.