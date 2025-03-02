Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 793.5 days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
CADLF stock remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.98.
About Cadeler A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.