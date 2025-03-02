Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 793.5 days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

CADLF stock remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.98.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

