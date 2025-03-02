Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Short Interest Up 88.5% in February

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLSM stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.52. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.