C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,004.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 9,033.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 499,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $21,512,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,500. This trade represents a 98.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,173,422.72. This represents a 29.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

