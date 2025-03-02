C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

