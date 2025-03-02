Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

BZZUY stock remained flat at $22.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. Buzzi has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.09.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

