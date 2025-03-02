Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

BG opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

