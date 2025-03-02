Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) SVP Sells $215,988.57 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

