Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $64.27

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TPG opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. TPG has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 21.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

