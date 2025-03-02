Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $62.33

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

