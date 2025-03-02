Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

