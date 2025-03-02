Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,216 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $71,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

