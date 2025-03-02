Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $46,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onefund LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,961,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

CDNS stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

