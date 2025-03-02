Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $597.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

