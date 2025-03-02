Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,442.61.

AZO stock opened at $3,484.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,336.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,217.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,500.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

