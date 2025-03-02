Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $68.48 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $68,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $76,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $414.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

