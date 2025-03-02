Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boozt AB (publ) stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

