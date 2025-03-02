Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
Boozt AB (publ) stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.88.
About Boozt AB (publ)
