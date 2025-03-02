BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 83,015 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWU opened at $37.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

