BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 245,983 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,806,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.0% of BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,986,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $601.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.09. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

