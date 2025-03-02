BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,136 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.