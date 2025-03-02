BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

