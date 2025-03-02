BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Invests $719,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 154,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

