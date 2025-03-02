BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fair Isaac by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,884.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,892.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,978.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

