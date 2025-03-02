BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $598.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.