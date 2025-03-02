Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 27th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Xunlei, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, application, or support of blockchain technology. These companies might build blockchain infrastructures, offer related services, or integrate the technology into their existing operations to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency. As blockchain applications expand across industries, investing in these stocks offers exposure to the broader potential of decentralized technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,584,952. The firm has a market cap of $476.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $110.36 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,646,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 4.78. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,157,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,065. The stock has a market cap of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,675. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,505,930. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 5,837,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.04. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 180,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,667. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.30 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Further Reading