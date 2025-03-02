Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – March 1st

Oracle, Applied Digital, Globant, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that utilize or develop blockchain technology for their business operations. These companies might build decentralized platforms, integrate blockchain for enhanced security and efficiency, or support the growing digital asset ecosystem, making them an interesting choice for investors interested in innovative technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,738,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,669,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 4.77.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,296. Globant has a 52 week low of $145.42 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.47.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,405,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,905,801. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,611,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FCN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 267,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,231. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $161.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.95.

