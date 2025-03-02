BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 593 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 596.74 ($7.51). 132,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 164,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601 ($7.56).
BlackRock Greater Europe Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 582.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 575.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £582.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.
BlackRock Greater Europe Company Profile
The Company aims to provide capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalisation European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Greater Europe
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.