Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2059 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
BALI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,470. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.
About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF
