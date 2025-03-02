Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2059 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

BALI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,470. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

