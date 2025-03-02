BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.69 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $720.69 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000073 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $14,884,828.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

