Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 1287606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
In other news, Director Benjamin J. Gagnon acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,032.80. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 30,000 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$73,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,760 shares of company stock worth $236,450. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
