Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $4,765.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00005242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

