Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 130,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 111,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Biome Technologies Trading Down 16.0 %

The company has a market cap of £541,335.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.

