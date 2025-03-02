Best Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 28th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that operate in the real estate sector, such as developers, property managers, or real estate investment trusts (REITs). These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning physical property, offering liquidity and market accessibility alongside the performance of real estate assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 46,827,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,469,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $45.27. 29,306,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,734,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.44. 3,980,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,656. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $725.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 94,643,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,798,977. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,637,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,143. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $46.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,083.55. 227,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,343. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,901.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,965.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. 2,752,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Featured Stories