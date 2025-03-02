Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – February 27th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, Enovix, and Cabot are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the mining, processing, or production of lithium, a crucial metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. Investors in these stocks often seek to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium in the energy transition toward sustainable technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,297,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 1,222,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.10. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. 2,234,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,235,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,228,848. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.45.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 2,083,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.42. 208,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cabot has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

