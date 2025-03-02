Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Today – March 1st

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of companies that are actively involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, such as digital asset exchanges, mining operations, or blockchain technology firms. They provide investors with indirect exposure to the digital currency market, allowing them to benefit from the industry’s potential growth without directly holding cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 45,962,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,366,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. 10,678,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,046. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 3,566,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,033. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,939,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,459,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

