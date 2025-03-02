Benchmark Cuts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $45.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Get IonQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

IonQ stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,524,108.08. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,011.99. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.