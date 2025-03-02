Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $18.61 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

