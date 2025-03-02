Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,381 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $116,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,616,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after buying an additional 435,854 shares during the period. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,587,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after buying an additional 163,654 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,951,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2619 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

