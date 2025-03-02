Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Stellantis worth $126,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Stellantis by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 622,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 281,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.2 %

STLA stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

