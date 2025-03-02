Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Tenet Healthcare worth $101,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.