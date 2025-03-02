Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Regency Centers worth $108,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

