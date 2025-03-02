Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $124.77 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Weyerhaeuser worth $124,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after buying an additional 454,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

