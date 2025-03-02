Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.40 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Juniper Networks worth $117,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 84.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 89.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.